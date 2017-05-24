Let Your Dog Strut Their Stuff for a Good Cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all heard of super models walking the runway, but have you ever heard of dogs strutting their stuff? Now you have the chance to make your K-9 feel like a star while helping out a good cause. Here to share the details of this very cool program is Joan Thielen from The Dumb Friends League and Sean McNeil from Dogs of Denver.

To learn more about adopting today's pet, or for more information about volunteering and all the great programs The Dumb Friends League offers, just visit DDFL.org, or call (303)751-5772.

For more information about the Dogs of Denver book and how your dog can be a part of it, visit DogsOfDenver.org.