John Elway to be honored by Mizel Institute with community enrichment award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos general manager will receive the 2017 Mizel Institute community enrichment award on Wednesday night at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

Elway will be honored for his contribution in sports, business, philanthropy and his efforts to enhance the lives of others, according to the institute.

The award will be presented by Gov. John Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Mizel Institute has two centers, the Mizel Museum and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab, that work to empower individuals to engage and promote social justice and enhancing public safety.

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen received the award in 2013.