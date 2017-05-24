× How to help family of man killed in Firestone house explosion

The family of Mark Martinez, who was killed in the Firestone explosion, is sharing his story for the first time, and the FOX31 Problem Solvers have ways for you to help in a time of need.

On FOX31 at 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Hear from family members as they speak out for the first time

How to help

GoFundMe: Click here to donate to the fund set up by the Martinez family.

Amazon Wish List: Click here to purchase an item to be sent to the family.

(They shared a list of items they need with the Problem Solvers and we set up this wish list to ensure all items get to them.)

Thank you to the following donors

These businesses and organizations stepped up to help after the Problem Solvers reached out.