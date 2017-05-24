How to help family of man killed in Firestone house explosion
The family of Mark Martinez, who was killed in the Firestone explosion, is sharing his story for the first time, and the FOX31 Problem Solvers have ways for you to help in a time of need.
On FOX31 at 9 p.m. & 10 p.m.: Hear from family members as they speak out for the first time
How to help
GoFundMe: Click here to donate to the fund set up by the Martinez family.
Amazon Wish List: Click here to purchase an item to be sent to the family.
(They shared a list of items they need with the Problem Solvers and we set up this wish list to ensure all items get to them.)
Thank you to the following donors
These businesses and organizations stepped up to help after the Problem Solvers reached out.
- Royal Gorge Loop: 6 passes for the family
- Tony’s Meats: 20 pounds of fresh meat
- Elitch Gardens: 8 tickets for the family
- Water World: 6 passes for the family
- Georgetown Loop: 6 passes for the family
- Natural Grocers: $100 gift card
- Precision Plumbing and Heating: $500 Kohl’s gift card
- Noodles & Company: $300 gift card
- Goodwill: $100 gift card
- Salvation Army: new toys for both kids, new household accessories (pots, pans, bedding, etc). $200 gift certificate to the Salvation Army Family Store
- Mountain High Appliance: $1,000 and a new Whirlpool stainless steel kitchen package