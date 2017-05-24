Graco recalls 25,000 car seats that might not restrain child in a crash

WASHINGTON — Graco Children’s Products has issued a recall of more than 25,000 car seats. The model impacted is the Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraint.

The company says the seat webbing might not restrain the child in the event of a crash.

The model numbers impacted are 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334.

Graco said it will notify owners who are registered owners of the car seats. Dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge.