For the first time, family shares story of man killed in Firestone house explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- For the first time, the family devastated by the Firestone house explosion is talking about that tragic day and the miraculous escape their grandson made from the burning home.

Cindy Martinez, along side her husband Max, told FOX31's Aristea Brady about the last time she saw their son Mark before he was tragically killed.

"I don't think I'll ever get over it," Cindy said.

Tonight on FOX31 News at 9:00 and 10:00, an update on the family's recovery and the important message Cindy has for parents.

The explosion and fire happened in the afternoon on April 17 in the 6300 block of Twilight Avenue.

The remains of Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joey Irwin were found in the rubble of the home by search crews the day after the explosion.

Earlier this month, investigators determined the explosion was caused by gas that entered the home through a cut, abandoned flow line from a well.

Following the explosion, Anadarko Petroleum - which operates a well near the home that exploded - announced it was closing 3,000 vertical wells in northeastern Colorado. Great Western Oil and Gas shut down 61 gas lines that are within approximately 250 feet of occupied buildings.

Gov. John Hickenlooper then called for a statewide review of oil and gas operations.