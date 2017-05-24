Firestone residents meet face-to-face with Anadarko for first time since home explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- Residents in the Oak Meadows subdivision were face to face with oil and gas representatives for the first time since tragedy struck their neighborhood more than a month ago.

Representatives from Anadarko Petroleum and the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission provided a statement and then took questions from residents at Wednesday night’s HOA meeting that was closed to the public.

“A lot of questions around the activity that they have seen in the neighborhood, definitely around the incident at the Martinez’s residence, and about the flow lines. A lot of questions around that,” Anadarko VP of Rockies Operations, Craig Walters said.

Anadarko Petroleum is the owner of the well that had a cut gas line and caused the deadly home explosion, according to the Firestone Fire Department’s investigation.

The company informed residents that there are three active wells in the neighborhood, all have been shut down, and they decided to permanently take them offline. Which means there is no hydrocarbons flowing out of the wells or through any flow lines.

Anadarko also offered residents methane detectors for their homes as an added assurance.

“It was an opportunity for us to listen to their concerns and answer their questions as best we could,” Walters said.

Anadarko told residents and FOX 31 that there is a lot of information they can’t talk about because of the ongoing NTSB investigation.

When asked about Governor Hickenlooper’s request for inspection of all oil and gas wells and flow lines statewide, Walters said they are well on their way to inspecting all owned by Anadarko.

“We’ve been busy for the past several weeks,” he said. “We’re making good progress on our wells. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Walters said Anadarko has about 350 employees and contractors working on the notice to operators – or inspection request from the Governor’s office - specifically.

Governor Hickenlooper’s office told FOX 31 that he met with officials from the COGCC on Wednesday, and that the oil and gas industry is being responsive to the Governor’s request for inspections.