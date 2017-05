× Denver Fire Department car, bicyclist collide in downtown Denver

DENVER — A Denver Fire Department car was involved in a crash at West 14th Avenue and Galapago Street Wednesday afternoon.

The car and a person on a bicycle collided. They bicyclist had minor injuries according to a fire department spokesperson.

