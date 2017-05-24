Deer with chronic wasting disease found in western Colorado

NUCLA, Colo. — A buck found dead near the town of Nucla in western Colorado tested positive for chronic wasting disease, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

The deer was found on private property near town. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it’s the first deer to test positive for chronic wasting disease in the west end of Montrose County.

In the past year, seven deer between Montrose and Delta tested positive for the disease, officials said.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease that afflicts some deer, elk and moose.