Death of 18-month-old girl investigated by CBI

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a toddler in southeastern Colorado.

The child is an 18-month-old girl, according to the CBI.

The CBI said the Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office asked the CBI to assist the investigation into the girl’s death.

No other details were provided.

The CBI said the case remains an active investigation and did not release any other details about the victim or the cause of death.