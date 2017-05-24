Colorado Veterans Project Memorial Day Run & March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Memorial Day March challenges civilians and Veterans to test their mettle against America’s finest in a unprecedented 5K/10K alongside uniformed military personnel. The march serves as a qualifying 30k ruck march for uniformed Army to earn the coveted Norwegian Foot March Medal. Civilians and Veterans run alongside our determined heros while they carry 25lbs in a rucksack along the course. We will have the anchors carrying the rucksacks around the building

Who: Colorado Veterans Project

What: Memorial Day Run & March

When: Saturday, May 27, 2017 from 7 am to 12 pm (5k starts at 8am, 10k starts at 8:05 am, 30k ruck march starts at 8:10 am)

Where: Douglas County High School (click for map)

In our ongoing commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, FOX31 is honored to be a part of this year’s Memorial Day March to benefit the Colorado Veterans Project.

This is the third year that Colorado Veterans Project is hosting the largest Ruck March(marching with 25 pound ruck sacks) in the state. Hundreds of local veterans, current military and civilians visit Douglas County Fairgrounds to march for this worthy cause. This annual celebration raises $30,000 every year and collects thousands of pounds of food to support local homeless Veterans.

For more info visit memorialdaymarch.com