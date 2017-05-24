Coloradans ‘cursed’ after Hawaiian visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KONA, Hawaii -- No, this isn't an episode of The Brady Bunch... but it's just as whacky! Some Coloradans, along with folks from all over the world, claim they've had bad luck after taking certain items from Hawaii's Big Island.

Those items: lava rocks and black sand.

According to legend, the mythological Hawaiian Volcano Goddess 'Pele', doesn't like it when visitors take her lava rocks or black sand. She apparently gets so frustrated, she curses those who take them with bad luck!

Though, take that with a grain of salt... or black sand... because members of the National Park Service told us, 'it's not real'.

According to one member of Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park, "It [the legend] was started by a tour bus driver in the 40s who was tired of people picking up rocks and sand and getting it all over his bus - so he told people it was true".

Several Coloradans still believe it. Especially after they were dealt hands of bad luck after taking those two items.

