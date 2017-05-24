Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Tim Lalla. He is the the 2017 Rider for Biking For Baseball. Tim started opening day in Seattle and has already biked the entire west coast and through Arizona and up and over the Rockies. He plans to ride 12,000 miles on a 6 month solo bike journey to all 30 Major League Baseball parks. Tim rides solo and supported only by fans, new friends, and the volunteer B4B admin team here in Denver.

The purpose of the ride and the organization is to encourage people to improve their communities through mentorship. Tim hopes to engage media and local fans nationwide, driving them to volunteer to become a mentor. Tim is also raising funds for the “B4B ‘little’ Scholarship Fund” with the goal of sending 2 mentees to college and change their lives forever!