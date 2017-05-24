Bear rips off bumper to break into doughnut delivery vehicle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — When you hear someone talk about a bear claw, you probably think of a delicious doughnut.

But doughnuts were the reason one couple in Steamboat Springs had some very real bear claws to deal with.

Early Monday morning, Todd and Kim Robertson awoke to find their doughnut delivery car in pieces, the Steamboat Pilot & Today reports.

A black bear was so determined to get in, it ripped off the car’s back bumper. The bear took off after it couldn’t get inside.

The Robertsons own Moose Watch Cafe in downtown Steamboat Springs and use the vehicle to make doughnut deliveries around town.

Todd Robertson told the newspaper there were no doughnuts in the vehicle, which was parked in a driveway at the time of the bear encounter.