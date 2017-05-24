× America’s Only Mountain Top Amusement Park preps for Summer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re looking for something fun to do this Memorial Day Weekend and want to escape the metro area, then head west! To Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park!

Although the amusement park is open year-round, Memorial Day weekend really kicks off its busy season!

Glenwood Caverns dubs itself as ‘America’s Only Mountain Top Amusement Park’. Not only does it have a super scary swing ride that will take you over the Colorado River, but the park is in the process of putting finishing touches on its new thriller ride, ‘Haunted Mine Drop’.

To learn more about the holiday weekend at Glenwood Caverns and to see what else is in store, select ‘play’ on the video above and watch Kevin Torres‘ ‘Unique 2 Colorado‘ report.