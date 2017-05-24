Amazon begins same-day grocery delivery in Denver metro area

DENVER — Amazon announced Tuesday it is beginning same-day delivery of groceries and household goods in the Denver metro area.

The e-commerce behemoth follows other grocery chains that offer home delivery of groceries in Denver through AmazonFresh, including Safeway-Albertsons, King Soopers and Natural Grocers.

Customers can order groceries, household goods, beauty products and other items from local specialty shops. The cost is $14.99 a month with an Amazon Prime membership.

A wide range of groceries, fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, baked good and dairy are available, as well as pet supplies, baby items and meal kits.

Some of the businesses participating include Pacific Ocean Marketplace, St. Killian’s Cheese Shop, Voodoo Doughnuts, Western Daughters and Butcher Shoppe.