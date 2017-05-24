3 men wanted after Denver bank robbery

DENVER – The Denver Police Department and the FBI are looking for three men who are wanted in connection to a robbery at a Community Bank of Colorado branch on Tuesday morning.

The armed robbery happened at 3473 W. 32nd Ave., the FBI said.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their 20s. Two of them were about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with medium builds. They were wearing sunglasses, and black and red hooded sweatshirts.

The third suspect is at least 6-foot with a heavy build. He was wearing sunglasses and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

After committing the robbery, authorities said the men ran northbound on Lowell Boulevard.

The punishment for bank robbery starts at 20 years in prison, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 303-629-7171 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.