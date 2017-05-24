× 11 people indicted in mail theft ring

DENVER- Six people are under arrest and five others are being sought after a Denver grand jury returned a 186-count indictment in connection with an alleged stolen mail and counterfeit check ring operating in the metro area.

According to the indictment, Sean Jones and Kathleen Cooke were the ringleaders.

They and the others are accused of collectively stealing more than $100,000 through ID theft and forgery from more than 400 people and businesses.

Authorities allege the group bought, sold, traded and bartered among each other the stolen information and checks in exchange methamphetamine and heroin.

Authorities say Cooke was about to cash more counterfeit checks with new accomplices when she was arrested on Monday.