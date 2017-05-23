Winners and losers in President Trump’s budget proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- President Trump's Budget proposal is just that -- a proposal. But it does give us insight into what the White House prioritizes.

Here are some of the winners and losers:

Veterans and current military

Rating: WINNER

Reason: Trump's budget proposal gives active military a raise of anywhere between $50-115 a month. It increases overall spending by 10 percent and dedicates over $4 billion in new revenue to help veterans get care

Working Poor

Rating: LOSER

Reason: The President's budget slashes food stamps by $192 billion, cuts Medicaid by over $600 billion, and reduces the Children's Health Insurance Program by $5.8 billion. "It's really a roller coaster - not knowing how I am going to get by," Reyna Ulibarri, a medicaid user, said.

Environmentalists

Rating: LOSER

Reason: The budget slashes the budget by over 30 percent. It almost certainly means a loss in jobs -- it is unclear if layoffs will take place in Denver's EPA Office. "Environmental enforcement is slated to be slashed a whole quarter - 25 percent - that's taking environmental cops off the beat," Jessica Goad with Conservation Colorado said.

Federal student loan users

Rating: LOSER

Reason: The budget eliminates subsidies on interest for low income students while also eliminating debt forgiveness for public service.

Future parents

Rating: WINNER

Reason: The Trump administration has proposed a family leave plan -- allowing moms and dads of new children to take time off from work.