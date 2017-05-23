What you need to have in your pet’s first-aid kit

DENVER — Memorial Day is a popular time to go camping. There are lots of ways to keep you and your children safe, but what about your pets?

The Humane Society has tips on what you should keep in your pets’ first-aid kit if you outdoors with your pet this holiday weekend or this summer.

Pet-specific supplies

Pet first-aid book

Phone numbers: your veterinarian, the nearest emergency-veterinary clinic (along with directions!) and a poison-control center or hotline (such as the ASPCA poison-control center, which can be reached at 1-800-426-4435)

Paperwork for your pet (in a waterproof container or bag): proof of rabies-vaccination status, copies of other important medical records and a current photo of your pet (in case he gets lost)

Nylon leash

Self-cling bandage (bandage that stretches and sticks to itself but not to fur—available at pet stores and from pet-supply catalogs)

Muzzle or strips of cloth to prevent biting (don’t use this if your pet is vomiting, choking, coughing or otherwise having difficulty breathing)

Basic first-aid supplies

Absorbent gauze pads

Adhesive tape

Antiseptic wipes, lotion, powder or spray

Blanket (a foil emergency blanket)

Cotton balls or swabs

Gauze rolls

Hydrogen peroxide (to induce vomiting—do this only when directed by a veterinarian or a poison-control expert)

Ice pack

Non-latex disposable gloves

Petroleum jelly (to lubricate the thermometer)

Rectal thermometer (your pet’s temperature should not rise above 103°F or fall below 100°F)

Scissors (with blunt ends)

Sterile non-stick gauze pads for bandages

Sterile saline solution (sold at pharmacies)

Tweezers

A pillowcase to confine your cat for treatment

A pet carrier

Other useful items