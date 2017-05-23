Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Waterton Canyon to close for nearly a week in June for dust mitigation

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Waterton Canyon will be closed to the public from June 5-9 for Denver Water’s annual dust mitigation project.

The parking lot at the canyon’s entrance and the canyon will not be accessible to the public.

Waterton Canyon will reopen at 7 a.m. June 10.

Denver Water said while the closure might be an inconvenience to many, it will provide a better experience for hikers, bikers and runners during the summer months.

There are alternate trails and access points for hikers and bikers during the closure.