Vertafore moving headquarters to Denver

DENVER — Insurance technology company, Vertafore, announced Tuesday, they will be moving their headquarters from Bothell, Washington, to a new state of the art headquarters in Denver. A company spokesperson telling FOX31 more than 400 employees will be based at their new building at Denver Place.

In a press release, Vertafore’s CEO told FOX31, they are excited about their future in Colorado. “We are beyond excited to announce our new Denver headquarters and are eager to leverage our centers of excellence to provide Vertafore customers with the tools that they need to grow their businesses,” said Amy Zupon, Vertafore Chief Executive Officer. “Denver has so many things going for it – an existing top-level talent pool, a burgeoning tech scene, and an overall environment conducive to helping us grow both our business, and the business of our customers. It very quickly became the obvious choice once we started looking at locations for our customer-centric centers of excellence strategy.”