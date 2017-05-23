Toddler having a tantrum? Call in for advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - As parents there are many times we wish we had an instruction book that came with our children. But now, if your toddler is having a tantrum, Kaiser Permanente families can set up a call on a “parent hotline” of sorts.

Trisha King, a Centennial mom, has used the service multiple times to help with her son Roman, who is now 20 months old.

She’s had questions about sleep issues, eating issues and behavior issues. “I was like, how can I get him to not hit random people? ... that’s a scary thing as a parent,” King said.

So she made an appointment for a phone call with a Kaiser Permanente child development specialist named Sharla Fellers. Sharla can talk her through these situations. “It’s just nice to hear her, and know that there’s someone there, available to help me through these times of crisis” King said.

The child development specialist can help with newborns up to five years old.

Each parent gets to schedule a 30-minute phone call. “We look at every situation differently, and then we try to customize a plan that creates a good fit for the family,” Fellers said.

She tackles issues like teething, tantrums, potty training, biting and hitting. But 60 percent of her phone calls are about sleep training, and which methods to try. “There’s a lot of information out there, and it’s hard to sort through it.” Fellers said.

At Trisha’s house, the advice has worked. Roman is sleeping through the night, and hitting less frequently. Trisha really appreciated the convenience of the program.

If Kaiser patients would like to schedule a phone call with a child development specialist, they can work with their doctor’s office. The call is free.