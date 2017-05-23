Watch live: FOX31 News at 10 p.m.

The secret to which lottery scratch-off games to play

Posted 9:52 pm, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 09:55PM, May 23, 2017

To scratch or not to scratch? One site reveals which lotto scratch-offs have the most remaining jackpots. Watch on FOX31 News at 10:10 p.m.