The Physics of Everyday Things

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professor and bestselling James Kakalios reveals the mind-bending science behind the seemingly basic things that keep our daily lives running. Kakalios discussesThe Physics of Everyday Things, which engages our curiosity about how our refrigerators keep food cool, how a plane manages to remain airborne, and how our wrist fitness monitors keep track of our steps.

James Kakalios has a booksigning tonight in Boulder at 730pm. It's at the Boulder bookstore at 1107 Pearl Street.