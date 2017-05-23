Teen rescued from Horsetooth Falls area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A teenager was rescued from the Horsetooth Falls area in Larimer County Tuesday.

“Rescuers are going to make their way down from the area of Horsetooth Falls with the teenage boy,” Poudre Fire Authority officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The teen was conscious, officials said.

Here's a photo from the scene of the rescue at Horsetooth Mountain. The boy's face is obscured to protect his privacy. pic.twitter.com/baWnV9Fx1q — Poudre Fire (@poudrefire) May 23, 2017

Rescuers were able to walk the teen to emergency vehicles waiting nearby at intersection of the Southridge and Soderberg trails, about 400 yards from Horsetooth Falls, officials said.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene as a precaution but was not needed, officials said.

Officials didn’t say whether the teen had to be treated for any injuries.