Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Take the Stairs Tuesday: Up the Intensity

Posted 3:14 pm, May 23, 2017, by

If you've been powering up the stairs for Take the Stairs Tuesday, you've probably built up your leg and cardio strength. That means it's time to increase your intensity! Here's a look how in this week's Take the Stairs Tuesday.

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Daybreak

    Taking the stairs at Red Rocks

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday