Suspect sought in suspicious incident in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A man is being sought after a suspicious incident last week, the Parker Police Department said.

Police responded to the 18600 block of Stroh Road just before 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Four children told police they were walking down the road when they said a man in a black van rolled down the window and “talked to the kids in a manner that frightened them.”

Police said the vehicle might have been a newer model van, Suburban or Yukon. A search of the area did not turn up the man or the vehicle.

The man is described as being white or Hispanic with a mustache and about 40 years old. He was wearing a red hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-805-6569 or send an email.