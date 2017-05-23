Summer of Fun Deal: Save BIG on a Windshield Replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next to your home, your car is one of your greatest investments. We do everything we can to protect our vehicles, but damage from Spring storms and flying stones on the road can leave your windshield cracked or worse. Cascade Auto Glass wants to keep your Summer of Fun rolling with a deal on a windshield replacement that'll also get you a free Restaurant.com gift card.

The auto glass professionals deal directly with all insurance companies to file your claim. With just one call, you can get free mobile service to your home or office. Their fully trained technicians use only original manufactured quality windshields, and every windshield is backed by a nationwide lifetime warranty.

So stop driving around with a dangerous windshield! If it's split, chipped, cracked or even smashed, visit the Colorado's Best Deals page to get $80 towards a windshield replacement for only $15! You'll also get a free $25 Restaurant.com gift card so you can enjoy a nice meal afterwards.