Social security declares Arvada woman dead, takes nearly a year-and-a-half to correct mistake

ARVADA, Colo. — An Arvada woman died about five years ago. But no one told her. And it came as quite a surprise to her late last year.

A mistake by the Social Security Administration put a death alert on Catherine’s records–and it caused problems in every area of her life. She asked us not to use her last name.

The 59-year-old was at her wits end, until finally turning to FOX31 Problem Solvers.

Catherine never leaves her west Arvada home without it.

“I do carry the letter, just in case,” she said.

The letter is an official record of her resurrection from her supposed death.

“I was astounded … I felt very much a ghost in my own society and it’s a horrible feeling,” she said.

Her killer was the Social Security Administration.

Catherine learned she had died when she went to a Lakewood Department of Motor Vehicles office around Christmas to get a replacement ID card.

She learned social security declared her dead in 2012—all thanks to an errant computer keystroke.

“The person hit the wrong key and didn’t check their work. So in 2012, all of the sudden, I was dead,” she said.

And as the living dead, it created problems she couldn’t even have imagined.

“It’s horrible. I couldn’t get a license, no job, no social services, nothing. Everything in my life came to a screeching halt.”

And trying to fix the problem was just as frustrating–as she got passed from the local SSA office to the national one and back.

“I couldn’t get anybody to tell me what else I could do. So, a year and four months goes by of real hell,” she said.

Until the Problem Solvers got involved.

“Man, you guys, one phone call, two days later, I was in the social security office being helped. And it was taken care of the same day,” Catherine said.

Now, she has her ID card.

She feels like she has her life back.

“I feel much better because social security says ‘I’m alive,'” she says.

Social security killed her off. But, it also brought her back.

“Yeah, I’m resurrected!” Catherine joked.

The Lakewood social security office apologized to Catherine for the inconvenience it caused her.

SSA spokesman John Bryant said mistakes like this are rare.

Of the 2.8 million deaths reported to social security each year, less than 7,400, or one-third of one-percent are incorrect.

But it adds up to more than 600 people a month.