Signs It’s Time to Replace Your Windows

Parts of Colorado really got pounded with hail last week. We know those Spring storms can do quite a bit of damage to cars, but your windows may have taken a beating, too! If your windows are aging, and you've been putting off replacing them, today is the day to take action! We've got a great resource here today to help you. But first, here are some warning signs:

If your windows don't lock property. Broken locks are not only an access point for intruders, windows that do not close all the way can allow outside elements into your home, like water and bugs.

Is it colder by your windows in the Winter, and warmer by them in the Summer? That's a sign that air is leaking into your home, which affects your energy bills year round.

If you windows are hard to open, close or operate. You should be able to do all three with just one hand.

If you see condensation outside of the glass or between the panes. Eventually, you won't be able to see out the window if you don't fix the problem.

