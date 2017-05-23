× Professionals working without a license is common practice

DENVER — The Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) is warning professionals to not let their license expire. And, if you’re currently working without a license, you could face discipline.

There are dozens of professions in Colorado that require a license. Ofelia Duran with DORA said, “We see it from doctors expiring to plumbers expiring to electricians, so it’s across all of those different professions.”

We went to Central Nails in Littleton after someone told us unlicensed workers were in the salon.

A FOX31 producer said, “I’m here to see Ruby today.” The cosmetologist gave her a pedicure even though she has not been licensed since 2010. We tried to talk to Ruby, but when our cameras went in the front door, she and four other workers walked out the back.

This isn’t the first time the Problem Solvers have seen this issue. In 2012, we investigated dentists whose licenses were suspended or revoked, but they were still seeing patients.

And in 2015, we showed you dozens of hair, nail and waxing salons across Colorado that had fallen off the state’s radar. They were operating without a license or shop registration which means no salon inspections.

Insurance and health companies will not cover professionals with gaps in their license. Patients potentially harmed by an unlicensed worker have no recourse.

Workers practicing without a license are subject to disciplinary action including fines and probationary periods. Last year, DORA issued discipline in more than 100 cases involving professionals with expired licenses.

We asked DORA if it’s time to solve this problem. Duran said, “I think we need to collect the data on what does that look like and possibly get stake holders involved from these regulated professions to find solutions.

Back at Central Nails, which does have a current shop registration, the manager told us she could prove everyone working was licensed.

FOX31 Reporter Emily Allen said, “Look what this says, this says March 31, 2010 was the last time she had a license that wasn’t expired. So you said you would show us their licenses and that’s what I would like to see.”

We waited, but no one ever produced a license. DORA issued a cease and desist until Ruby gets a license.

License periods run between one and three years and many licenses require continued education.

To check your licensed professional, here’s a link to DORA’s web site.