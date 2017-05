Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A handful of talented doctors at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital are doing much more than treating a patient's physical symptoms.

Some are soothing their souls.

Doctors Lela Mansoori, Angie Appel, Daniel Rule and Brant Miller make up the PSL Heartstrings.

They perform to patients who need something other than prescriptions and IV drips.

The group hopes to bring smiles and possibly a cure to their souls.