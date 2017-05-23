Police identify Manchester bomber; ISIS claims responsibility

MANCHESTER, England — Police have named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the bomber behind the attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

Police earlier said a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast Monday night.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins named the suspect Tuesday but said the man’s identity had not been yet confirmed by a coroner.

The blast marked the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

A powerful explosion shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena late Monday as concertgoers streamed out after the American pop star’s last song.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but offered no evidence to support its claim.

ISIS said on its Telegram channel that a “soldier of the caliphate” was able to “plant explosive devices” at the arena, a U.S. counter-terrorism source said.

An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have been named as the first victims of the attack, which has drawn condemnation and horror from around the world as a heinous assault targeting children.