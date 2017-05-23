× Pinball champions competing in Colorado

DENVER — Hundreds of pinball, retro console, and classic arcade video games are coming to Colorado for the Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown and Gameroom Expo.

Attendees can play for fun or compete in pinball and arcade tournaments for all ages and skill levels. Participants can win trophies, cash, and prizes.

Two world tournament pinball champions will also compete: Escher Lefkoff, winner of the 2017 PAPA World Championship, which makes him the best player in the world at age 13, and Helena Walter Higgins, the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) 2017 Women’s World Pinball Champion.

Other video game and pinball personalities will attend, including Warren Davis, who is the designer of the iconic game Q*Bert.

Pinball designer Eric Meunier will talk about the electrical engineering behind his work in The Hobbit, Wizard of OZ, and a new release, Dialed In. Guests will be some of the first players west of Texas on the new cell-phone-integrated Dialed In pinball machine.

The Rocky Mountain Pinball Showdown and Gameroom Expo is June 9-11 in Lone Tree. You can find more information at www.PinballShowdown.com.