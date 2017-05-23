May hail storm blamed for $1.4 billion in damage in Denver metro

DENVER — The hail storm that shattered windows and damaged cars and homes across the Front Range on May 8 resulted in about $1.4 billion dollars in insurance claims, according to the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association.

The storm is “on pace to be Colorado’s most expensive insured catastrophe,” surpassing the historic storms on July 20, 2009 storm and July 11, 1990, the group said in a statement released Tuesday.

Most expensive storms (adjusted costs for 2016 dollars):

May 8, 2017 (Denver metro) – $1.4 billion

July 11, 1990 (Denver metro) – $1.1 billion

July 20, 2009 (Denver metro) – $845.5 million

June 6-15, 2009 (Denver metro) – $389.20

July 28, 2016 (Colorado Springs) – $352.80

June 6-7, 2012 (Front Range) – $330.50

The group estimated more than 150,000 auto insurance claims and 50,000 homeowner insurance claims would be filed in connection with the May 8 storm.

“The enormous size of the hail hitting densely populated areas of the Denver-Metro during rush hour has contributed to the magnitude of damage caused by this storm,” stated Carole Walker, Executive Director of RMIIA.

Walker also pointed to “Colorado’s population boom, escalating costs to repair high-tech cars and more expensive homes” as contributing to the insurance claims.