Man wearing white ‘clown’ makeup and glove with blades arrested in stabbing at Torchy’s

DENVER -- A man wearing white "clown" makeup and a glove with blades at the end of each finger was arrested after a man was stabbed outside a popular taco restaurant in Denver, according to police records.

The man was stabbed outside the Torchy's Tacos restaurant, near North Broadway and 11th Avenue, about 12:45 a.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital where he died. The name and age of the victim have not been released.

According to the probable cause statement, witnesses said the victim at the "Corner Store" when a man wearing white "clown" type makeup with black streaks on his face and a glove with 2-3" blades on each finger began threatening him.

Witnesses the victim tried to move away from the suspect, but the suspect took swings at him with the "claw gloves."

The victim walked away and the suspect followed him, but the witnesses didn't see what happened after that.

Later, camera operators used the High Activity Location Observation (HALO) system to search for video recorded in the area and spotted a man on a scooter who matched the suspect's description near the 900 block of Galapago and saw him throw something in the bushes.

Police searched the area and found a bloody knife in the bushes.

They later found the suspect at West Alameda and Lipan Street. His clothes were covered with blood, according to the probable cause statement.

Christian Gulzow, 30, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said Gulzow told him the man who died had attacked him and taken his scooter. Guzlow said he had tackled the man to get his scooter back and they both fell very hard. He said the victim may have been hurt when he jabbed the claw glove at the man or if he fell on one of Gulzow's spiked bracelets.

The victim died from a single stab wound to the throat, according to the Coroner's Office.