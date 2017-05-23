× Man convicted of killing Weld County woman for disrespecting his ‘gang’

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County jury has convicted a former Pierce town board member, who prosecutors say killed a woman who disrespected his “gang,” the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Daniel “D.J.” Meyer was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus 48 years. He does not have the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Tera Lewandowski had been living at Meyer’s home for a week before she was stabbed to death.

According to several co-defendants, Lewandowski was killed for disrespecting the so-called “21 Gang,” which consisted of Meyer, Michael Vassail, Thomas Vassail and Chad Iler.

Authorities say the group decided when and where to kill the victim, and then carried out the act.

Lewandowski was stabbed multiple times; the men then wrapped her body in a carpet and dumped her nearly 100 miles away in Wyoming.

They burned all of her belongings in an outdoor fire pit. It took authorities nearly six months to find Lewandowski’s body.

The jury returned the guilty verdict within an hour of closing arguments.

Michael and Thomas Vassail have trials scheduled to begin in June.