Luxury estate on 5 acres in Longmont goes up for auction online in June

LONGMONT, Colo. — A luxury estate on five acres in a private, gated community in Longmont goes up for auction online in June.

The three-level home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with over 7,000 sq. ft. of indoor living space.

“This beautiful 5.2+ acre home features superior design and craftsmanship as evidenced by a spacious kitchen with elegant knotty alder cabinets and trim,” the Interluxe website states.

Located in Meadow Green Farms, the property offers “stunning views of Terry Lake and the Rocky Mountains,” and has nine flagstone patios surrounding the home.

“Complete with a home theater, fitness area, large game room, secret card room, gardener’s retreat, fenced dog run and much more – guests to this estate are bound to enjoy themselves in the lap of luxury.”

The auction for this property begins on Mon., June 5 at 7 a.m. MDT. Bidding starts at $1,250,000.00.

“Interluxe provides a simple, transparent process that cuts out negotiations and hidden fees. Buyers can bid online from the comfort of their own homes, while sellers receive attention and access to prospective buyers and agents worldwide – all while avoiding obstacles like sporadic showings or unknown selling dates,” the company states.

More information about the property, open house preview dates and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.Interluxe.com. Agents are fully protected and a buyer’s agent commission of 2.8% is being offered. To make an appointment to view the property, please call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.