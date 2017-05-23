Late storm allows Arapahoe Basin to extend season with bonus weekend

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. — A late-season storm that dropped 2 feet of snow will allow Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to extend its season, the resort announced Tuesday.

The Black Mountain Express and Lenaweee Mountain lifts will be open for a bonus weekend of top-to-bottom skiing and snowboarding on June 9-11. The resort will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If conditions are still good, the resort, on the west side of Loveland Pass, said it’s possible it will extend the season further.

“We had a tremendous storm in mid-May that brought 2 feet of snow to the ski area, and the conditions have been outstanding,” Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said.

“There is definitely a demand for skiing in the late spring in Colorado. People are excited to be out on the hill.”

Arapahoe Basin was the first Colorado resort to open for the 2016-17 season, on Oct. 21, and is one the few resorts in North America still open.

It has received about 370 inches of snow this season, including 3 feet in May.

Arapahoe Basin is open every day until June 4. It will close June 5-8 before reopening for the bonus weekend.