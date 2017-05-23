How to create a Pollinator Garden

Most people in the Denver Metro area know the Butterfly Pavilion as a great place to take the kids. You get to see amazing butterflies, insects, and Rosie the tarantula. The Butterfly Pavilion also happens to staff some of the world’s leading experts in pollinator habitats, bees, biodiverse garden design, and the global bee crisis. The Butterfly Pavilion’s Science and Conservation Services staff are available to offer support and consultations to individuals, organizations, and municipalities all across the state. The Pavilion was recently featured on a PBS special on the global bee crisis.
The Pavilion’s services including:
- Bee Keeping: hive installation and maintenance
- Habitat Garden consultation and design
- Pollinator Corridors
- Pollinator Habitat Gardens: consultation and restoration
- Aquatic gardening systems
- Integrated pest management
- Open Space restoration: native plants and ecosystems
- Biodiversity
- Plant-Insect Interactions
- Public Habitat Gardens
All of these services range in price from $75 to $250.
Join the Pavilion’s PACE program: The Pavilion’s Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) program promotes habitat and species conservation and restoration. They have classes for children and adults and families, networks, etc.