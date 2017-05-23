How to create a Pollinator Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most people in the Denver Metro area know the Butterfly Pavilion as a great place to take the kids. You get to see amazing butterflies, insects, and Rosie the tarantula. The Butterfly Pavilion also happens to staff some of the world’s leading experts in pollinator habitats, bees, biodiverse garden design, and the global bee crisis. The Butterfly Pavilion’s Science and Conservation Services staff are available to offer support and consultations to individuals, organizations, and municipalities all across the state. The Pavilion was recently featured on a PBS special on the global bee crisis.

The Pavilion’s services including:

Bee Keeping: hive installation and maintenance

Habitat Garden consultation and design

Pollinator Corridors

Pollinator Habitat Gardens: consultation and restoration

Aquatic gardening systems

Integrated pest management

Open Space restoration: native plants and ecosystems

Biodiversity

Plant-Insect Interactions

Public Habitat Gardens

All of these services range in price from $75 to $250.

Join the Pavilion’s PACE program: The Pavilion’s Pollinator Awareness through Conservation and Education (PACE) program promotes habitat and species conservation and restoration. They have classes for children and adults and families, networks, etc.

