Dr. Michelle Chapin, pediatrician at Greenwood Pediatrics in Parker tells us what should be included in a hiking and camping first aid kit for kids.

Here is what you should include:

Ibuprofen

Diphenhydramine (Benadryl)

aloe vera

hydrocortisone cream

oxymetolazone (Afrin)

saline drops

Epipen

moleskin

bandaids

gauze

tape

antibiotic ointment

ACE wrap

scissors

tweezers

nail clippers

safety pins