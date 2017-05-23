Highway 34 in Big Thompson Canyon to open for business this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The ripple effect of the devastating 2013 flood in Larimer County is still felt today.

U.S. Highway 34 from Estes Park to Loveland in the Big Thompson Canyon was hit the hardest. Over 22 miles of road was damaged or destroyed.

Since then, the Colorado Department of Transportation has been working nonstop to make that scenic drive, driveable once again.

Now, with the summer fast approaching, CDOT will make some slight adjustments to accommodate the high volume of tourist traffic. It's a construction cease fire of sorts.

The Colorado Department of Transportation hopes to complete all repairs, lock, stock and barrel, by June 2018.

Until then, if you plan on visiting the area, don't forget to pack a little patience.