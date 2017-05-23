× Former employees blow whistle on Mile High Singles

DENVER — The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned the Colorado Attorney General is investigating the Denver dating service Mile High Singles after our investigation in February exposed multiple concerns with what former customers called deceptive business practices.

And now a former saleswoman confirms deception is part of the playbook to get customers to pay big money for membership with Mile High Singles.

Lindsey asked FOX31 to not use her last name but in an exclusive interview she said her six months with the company from September 2016 to March 2017 made her nauseous. “I quit because it`s completely going against my morals deceiving these people, especially people who are so vulnerable.”

Lindsey said she quit the company soon after an investigator with the Colorado Attorney General’s office showed up with a subpoena demanding records, “I have never ever been confronted with the number of complaints we have been confronted with at Mile High Singles and their magnitude and legal action, especially 65 complaints from the Attorney General`s office.”

FOX31 sent a producer undercover to interview with Mile High Singles to see how membership works.

“Our top program is $9,000” said program director Sheryl McDowell who added, “Number one what you get, is me, the Love Doctor.”

McDowell told the Problem Solvers and other customers, “We`re extremely selective who we send out the invitation to, only 52 percent receive the invite and of course I look for honesty. ”

But Lindsey said the 52 percent threshold is a made up number, “They will accept anyone. If you have $5 down and you can pay $50 a month, they will accept you.”

Lindsey confirmed the goal at Mile High Singles is to sign up whoever it can for as much as it can and promise very little in return.

“They know that they are deceiving members and shame on them,” said one male customer who requested anonymity. He told FOX31 he spent $6,500 up front for a membership that turned out to be no better than if he had paid $20 a month to Match.com or a comparable dating website.

A female customer who spent $6,000 for her membership told the Problem Solvers she thought she was getting a high-end match making service, not a website where half the members were listed as inactive. “Really very lonely and they took advantage of that,” said the woman who also asked that her identity be protected.

While Sheryl McDowell told our undercover producer that Mile High Singles has 2,000 members in Colorado, her former saleswoman Lindsey estimated the number of active members to be under 500.

Lindsey herself said she was told to create an artificial profile and tell clients she was a member also looking for love even though she already has a boyfriend. “Sex sells. Flaunt yourself. Say that you are a member, that you are single, that you are available. That you would totally go out with someone like them. That you’re looking for someone like them.”

Lindsey added widows were a common target, “I was trained to really play on their vulnerabilities. Really dig at their history, dig at their past relationships, feel them out.”

Lindsey said her training included obtaining a potential client’s social security number on their application so that Mile High Singles could run an instant credit check to score customers from a one to a four.

“A one and a four being the best of the best. Twos and threes are just sort of mediocre. A one meaning that you may have a low credit score but you may have more than $3,500 available. A four meaning that you have a credit score of 750 or above,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey said lots of customers asked for refunds but she only knew one who was ever given his money back and that was only after he threatened violence, “Later, the next day, he had threatened to bring in a gun to Mile High Singles and shoot all the people in our office.”

Another former employee named Jason Teichner also spoke to the Problem Solvers about the high rates Mile High Singles tried to charge clients. “I didn’t think our services were ever worth $9,000.”

Tiechner said he wasn’t surprised when an investigator with the Colorado Attorney General’s office showed up with a subpoena after FOX31’s last story. “I`d say we probably got about on average we got three complaints a day … I believe with the subpoena they’re (Mile High Singles) not going to be able to produce all the records that they (Attorney General) want and I believe the Attorney General`s office is going to shut them down,” Teichner said.

The Attorney General has yet to take any action against Mile High Singles and as a matter of policy won’t publicly confirm any pending investigation, but FOX31 has managed to confirm the investigation through legal sources.

The attorney for Mile High Singles, Luke Ritchie, told the Problem Solvers in an email that, “Although I will not substantively comment on the allegations underlying an ongoing investigation, I can say that based on what I have learned to date, I am confident that both Ms. McDowell and MHS will be fully vindicated.”