Five new stores coming to Cherry Creek Shopping Center

DENVER, Colo. – This spring is bringing more than just flowers to Cherry Creek.

Shoppers will soon be able to take advantage of five new stores in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

From maternity fashions, to home décor, the new lineup offers a little something for every shopper.

The upcoming debuts include:

Altar’d State (summer opening) – Rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with the latest fashion, accessories, home décor and more. Donates a portion of all sales to local and international charities.

A Pea in the Pod (summer opening) – A curated selection of maternity fashions from designer labels to the brand’s own signature collection.

Odd Molly (summer opening) – Swedish-based fashion brand offering a full lifestyle concept encourages women of all ages to feel and be their best selves. The clothes are celebrated for high quality, color, pattern, natural materials and details made by hand. This is the first location in Denver, fourth in Colorado.

Peloton (spring opening) – First showroom in Colorado offering customers the ability to test ride and learn more about the Peloton bike, the most technologically advanced indoor cycling bike that allows you to take live and on-demand studio cycling classes from the comfort of your own home.

Shinola (now open) – Debuting its first store in Colorado, the Detroit-based design brand is known for its dedication to thoughtful manufacturing by creating jobs and making watches, bicycles, leather goods, journals, jewelry and audio equipment of the highest quality.

You can find a complete list of stores and restaurants at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center here.

Happy Shopping!