Fire breaks out in building that had marijuana grow operation, fire officials say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A fire in the attic of a small outbuilding in the Foxfield area was under investigation Tuesday night.

The building in the 6800 block of South Norfolk Street housed a marijuana grow operation according to a spokesperson from South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire, @Cunningham_Fire and @ArapahoeSO all on scene of the fire in Foxfield. Fire is out and the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/tNapsMv8Yn — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 24, 2017

There were no injuries in this fire.