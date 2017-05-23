× Erie police believe man stabbed his wife and son before shooting himself

ERIE, Colo. — Police investigating the deaths of a man, a woman and a 4-year-old child in a home in Erie say they are treating the case as a domestic violence murder-suicide.

“It appears both Elizabeth ‘Stacy’ Farrar and son Ian C. Farrar were stabbed and killed by John ‘JP’ Farrar,” Police Chief Kimberly A. Stewart said in a statement released to the media on Tuesday.

It appears JP Farrar died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Stewart stated.

The official results from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office may not be finalized for several weeks, Stewart said.

Officers found the bodies in the home in the 1900 block of Gordon Court around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a possible deceased person.

The case remains under investigation.