Engine fire on United Airlines jet causes temporary closure at Newark Airport

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Liberty International Airport re-opened after an engine caught fire on a San Francisco-bound flight Tuesday night.

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was supposed to depart at 9:22 p.m. ET.

The plane was taxiing down the runway when the tower notified the crew of flames from one of the engines.

The crew immediately halted the plane and deployed chutes to evacuate the passengers.

Reports said there were five injuries.

