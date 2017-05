Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They are in this profession to help people.

Now, they are going the extra note in the name of love.

A group of employees at Presbyterian St. Luke's has banded together, literally, to form "P/SL Heartstrings."

At least once a week, the group, which includes a doctor, plays instruments and sings to patients who could use a little pick-me-up.

The members include: Angie Appel, Lela Mansoori, Daniel Rule and Sam Helgeson.

Their Facebook video is on the verge of going viral.