Earn $20 reward for each northern pike caught in Green Mountain Reservoir

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials are hoping people who like to fish will help them eradicate illegally-introduced predatory fish from Green Mountain Reservoir.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Colorado Water Conservation Board are offering $20 for each northern pike caught on the reservoir starting May 26.

CPW biologists say predatory fish not only impact native fish in the reservoir, they could escape and head downstream, affecting the trout population.

If the predatory fish reach critical habitat in the Colorado River, they would prey upon the state’s endangered native fish — the Colorado pikeminnow, humpback chub, razorback sucker and bonytail.

Anglers are encouraged to catch and keep as many smallmouth bass and northern pike in the reservoir as they desire.

To participate, anglers must bring their northern pike to the Heeney Marina along with their driver’s license and fishing license.

For more information, contact CPW’s Hot Sulphur Springs office at 970-725-6200, or Heeney Marina at 970-724-9441.

To learn about fishing in Colorado, visit the CPW website.