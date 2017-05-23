Denver Broncos player from Manchester reacts to attack outside concert

DENVER — Born and raised in Manchester, England, Menelik Watson said he was shocked by Monday night’s terror attack.

The 28-year-old tackle for the Denver Broncos posted a public message on Twitter after the bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

My heart is heavy! Praying for all the families & friends who lost a loved one yesterday. Time to show the world how strong us Mancs are! 🇬🇧 — Menelik Watson (@MenelikWatson) May 23, 2017

Watson called the people involved in the attack “absolute scumbags” in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“Scumbags want to impose their will on people, you know, through terror and it doesn’t work. It never works,” Watson said. “And the city of Manchester will only get stronger from this.”

“Whatever they’re trying to get across, there’s ways of doing it. I have no sympathy for them. None whatsoever,” Watson said. “To go out and attack people who are just trying to enjoy themselves is cowardice. Cowardice.”

Watson was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft and played for the Oakland Raiders before joining the Broncos.